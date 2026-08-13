Christian County Chamber of Commerce Learn and Thrive Series: AI Workshop

Hands-On AI for Business Workshop

Discover how artificial intelligence can help your business work smarter, save time, and improve productivity. Join us for this interactive, hands-on workshop featuring live AI demonstrations, practical tools you can start using right away, and real-world business applications. Whether you’re new to AI or looking to expand your knowledge, this session will provide valuable insights you can put into action immediately. Breakfast is included, and attendees are encouraged to bring a laptop for the best hands-on experience. Thanks to Devsource, this is event is free for those attending!

Thank you to our Learn & Thrive sponsors: Herb Hays, Cornerstone, Harbor Insurance, MSU: Hopkinsville Regional Campus, and Fortera Credit Union

