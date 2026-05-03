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Christian County Cooperative Extension 4-H Sewing

Christian County Cooperative Extension 4-H Sewing

Ages: 9-18
4-H Sewing Club develops fine motor skills and sewing skills for youth while also developing their leadership skills.

Christian County Cooperative Extension Service, Hopkinsville, KY
05:30 PM - 06:30 PM on Tue, 12 May 2026

Event Supported By

Christian County Cooperative Extension Service
270-886-6328
Christian County Cooperative Extension Service, Hopkinsville, KY
2850 Pembroke Road
Hopkinsville, Kentucky
(270) 886-6328
dl_ces_christian@email.uky.edu
http://christian.ca.uky.edu/