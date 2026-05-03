Christian County Cooperative Extension 4-H Sewing
Christian County Cooperative Extension 4-H Sewing
Ages: 9-18
4-H Sewing Club develops fine motor skills and sewing skills for youth while also developing their leadership skills.
Christian County Cooperative Extension Service, Hopkinsville, KY
05:30 PM - 06:30 PM on Tue, 12 May 2026
Event Supported By
Christian County Cooperative Extension Service
270-886-6328
Christian County Cooperative Extension Service, Hopkinsville, KY
2850 Pembroke RoadHopkinsville, Kentucky
(270) 886-6328
dl_ces_christian@email.uky.edu