Christian County Cooperative Extension 4-H Trailblazers Horse Club
Christian County Cooperative Extension 4-H Trailblazers Horse Club
Ages: 9-18
Join in the fun of learning about horse conformation, caring, showing, and safety.
Christian County Cooperative Extension Service, Hopkinsville, KY
05:30 PM - 06:30 PM on Thu, 7 May 2026
Event Supported By
Christian County Cooperative Extension Service
270-886-6328
Christian County Cooperative Extension Service, Hopkinsville, KY
2850 Pembroke RoadHopkinsville, Kentucky
(270) 886-6328
dl_ces_christian@email.uky.edu