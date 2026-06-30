Christian County Cooperative Extension Pressure Canning Workshop
Christian County Cooperative Extension Pressure Canning Workshop
Pressure Canning Workshop happening this Summer! Join us July 7th, 2026 from 9:00 AM to around 12:00 PM. The workshop is located at our office on 2850 Pembroke Road, Hopkinsville, KY 42240.
Limited Are Spots Available! Please RSVP by calling our office at (270) 886-6328.
Christian County Cooperative Extension Service, Hopkinsville, KY
09:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Tue, 7 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Christian County Cooperative Extension Service
270-886-6328
Christian County Cooperative Extension Service, Hopkinsville, KY
2850 Pembroke RoadHopkinsville, Kentucky
(270) 886-6328
dl_ces_christian@email.uky.edu