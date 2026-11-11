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Christian County Cooperative Extension Service Adult Community Sewing Day

Christian County Cooperative Extension Service Adult Community Sewing Day

Grab your sewing supplies and join us for an Adult Community Sewing Day!

November 14, 2026
9:00 AM–2:00 PM

Come spend the day sewing, creating, and enjoying the company of fellow sewing enthusiasts!

Christian County Cooperative Extension Service, Hopkinsville, KY
09:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Christian County Cooperative Extension Service
270-886-6328
Christian County Cooperative Extension Service, Hopkinsville, KY
2850 Pembroke Road
Hopkinsville, Kentucky
(270) 886-6328
dl_ces_christian@email.uky.edu
http://christian.ca.uky.edu/