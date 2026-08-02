Christian County High School Open House for Agriculture & Skilled Trades and Health & Community Services

SAVE THE DATE, TIGER FAMILIES!

Mark your calendars for our Academy-Specific Open House at Christian County High School!

Tuesday, August 11

Academy of Freshman Success

Academy of Business, Engineering & Manufacturing

Wednesday, August 12

Academy of Agriculture & Skilled Trades

Academy of Health & Community Services

Come explore our beautiful new school, meet your teachers, connect with academy staff, and get ready for an incredible school year!

Be sure to check ParentSquare for your official invitation and event details.

