Christian County High School Open House for Freshmen Success and Business, Engineering & Manufacturing
Christian County High School Open House for Freshmen Success and Business, Engineering & Manufacturing
SAVE THE DATE, TIGER FAMILIES!
Mark your calendars for our Academy-Specific Open House at Christian County High School!
Tuesday, August 11
Academy of Freshman Success
Academy of Business, Engineering & Manufacturing
Wednesday, August 12
Academy of Agriculture & Skilled Trades
Academy of Health & Community Services
Come explore our beautiful new school, meet your teachers, connect with academy staff, and get ready for an incredible school year!
Be sure to check ParentSquare for your official invitation and event details.
Christian County High School
03:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Tue, 11 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Christian County Schools
Christian County High School
220 Glass AvenueHopkinsville, Kentucky