Christian County Historical Marker Tour

Get on the history bus!

The Museums of Historic Hopkinsville-Christian County and Visit Hopkinsville are taking our show on the road on a special bus tour of Christian County’s Historical Markers. Join us on Saturday, May 9 at 10am for a county-wide riding tour to visit our state historical markers.

Since 1949, the Kentucky Historical Society has partnered with communities across the commonwealth to install more than 2,400 historical markers that share our state’s complex and remarkable history. Of those 2,400 markers, 25 are located in Christian County – two installed in the past year. The earliest was dedicated here in 1964. These markers tell stories of notable people, places, and events that have shaped our community, our state, and our country.

The bus will load and the tour will begin at the Visitors Center (1730 E. 9th Street). The tour will be narrated by Alissa Keller, Museum Director, and will last about three hours. The tour will include a comfort stop at the Pennyroyal Area Museum (if needed) and a stop at the Country Cupboard in Crofton for lunch.

Cost to ride is $25.00 per person and does not include lunch. Tickets can be purchased online at https://718b24-2.myshopify.com/products/bus-tour, in-person at the Visitors Center, or at the Pennyroyal Area Museum. The tour is limited to 10 people.

For more information, visit www.MuseumsofHopkinsville.org, contact the Museums at 270-887-4270, or visit us at the Pennyroyal Area Museum.

