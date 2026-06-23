Christian County Literacy Council Stars, Stripes, and Storytime
Christian County Literacy Council Stars, Stripes, and Storytime
HAPPY BIRTHDAY AMERICA! Join The Literacy Council and the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) celebrate by seeing uniforms and outfits worn 250 years ago, enjoy story time about America’s beginning, color your own patriotic pictures, learn more about Betsy Ross, and make your very own flag!
Trail of Tears Park
11:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 27 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Christian County Literacy Council
270-348-8185
cclc42240@gmail.com
Trail of Tears Park
1730 East 9th StreetHopkinsville, Kentucky
270-887-2300