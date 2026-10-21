Christian County Master Gardener Assocation: What Happened to My Garden?
Christian County Master Gardener Assocation: What Happened to My Garden?
Join us for a panel discussion and Q&A about lessons learned from this year’s gardening adventures and what we can do next year for better yields!!! We would love for you to join us!
Christian County Cooperative Extension Service, Hopkinsville, KY
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Mon, 26 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Christian County Master Gardener Association
270-886-6328
kelly.jackson@uky.edu
Christian County Cooperative Extension Service, Hopkinsville, KY
2850 Pembroke RoadHopkinsville, Kentucky
(270) 886-6328
dl_ces_christian@email.uky.edu