Christian County Master Gardener Association Tree Week Activity
Christian County Master Gardener Association Tree Week Activity
Tree Week Activity
Help us rid our community of these invasive species while you get a free tree in exchange!
University of Kentucky (UK) Extension experts state that Bradford pear trees are bad because they have weak wood, a short lifespan, foul-smelling flowers, and produce invasive offspring that crowd out native plants.
Christian County Cooperative Extension Service, Hopkinsville, KY
09:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Fri, 16 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Christian County Master Gardener Association
270-886-6328
kelly.jackson@uky.edu
Christian County Cooperative Extension Service, Hopkinsville, KY
2850 Pembroke RoadHopkinsville, Kentucky
(270) 886-6328
dl_ces_christian@email.uky.edu