Christian County Public Schools FRYSC Fun Days

Summer just got a whole lot more FUN!

Join Christian County Public Schools FRYSC for FRYSC Fun Days! FREE community events filled with fun, food, games, activities, helpful resources, and family friendly fun! Bring the whole family to relax, play, and connect with your community this July.

11:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Tuesday, July 14 – Gordon Park (Crofton)

Thursday, July 23 – Wade’s Way City Park (Oak Grove)

4:30 PM – 6:30 PM

Tuesday, July 21 – Rotary Park (Hopkinsville)

Tuesday, July 28 – DeBow Park (Hopkinsville)

Enjoy FREE food, fun activities, snow cones, slime making, helpful back-to-school information, and assistance with completing Online Registration (OLR).

We can’t wait to see you there!

