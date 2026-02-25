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Christian County Public Schools FRYSC Fun Days

Christian County Public Schools FRYSC Fun Days

Summer just got a whole lot more FUN!

Join Christian County Public Schools FRYSC for FRYSC Fun Days! FREE community events filled with fun, food, games, activities, helpful resources, and family friendly fun! Bring the whole family to relax, play, and connect with your community this July.

11:00 AM – 1:00 PM
Tuesday, July 14 – Gordon Park (Crofton)
Thursday, July 23 – Wade’s Way City Park (Oak Grove)

4:30 PM – 6:30 PM
Tuesday, July 21 – Rotary Park (Hopkinsville)
Tuesday, July 28 – DeBow Park (Hopkinsville)

Enjoy FREE food, fun activities, snow cones, slime making, helpful back-to-school information, and assistance with completing Online Registration (OLR).

We can’t wait to see you there!

DeBow Recreational Complex
04:30 PM - 06:30 PM on Tue, 28 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Christian County Schools
DeBow Recreational Complex
2600 Thomas Street
Hopkinsville, Kentucky 42240
(270) 887-4290
http://hoptownrec.com/