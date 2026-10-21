Christian County Public Schools Trunk or Treat

Join Us for Trunk or Treat!

Get ready for an evening of Candy & Family Fun with Christian County Public Schools! Bring the whole family out to celebrate “The Power of One” together!

When: Tuesday, Oct. 27th at 4:30 PM

Where: Stadium of Champions (9503 Eagle Way)

Wear your favorite costumes, enjoy the festive atmosphere, and collect lots of sweet treats! We can’t wait to see you there!

