Christian County Public Schools Trunk or Treat
Christian County Public Schools Trunk or Treat
Join Us for Trunk or Treat!
Get ready for an evening of Candy & Family Fun with Christian County Public Schools! Bring the whole family out to celebrate “The Power of One” together!
When: Tuesday, Oct. 27th at 4:30 PM
Where: Stadium of Champions (9503 Eagle Way)
Wear your favorite costumes, enjoy the festive atmosphere, and collect lots of sweet treats! We can’t wait to see you there!
Stadium of Champions
04:30 PM - 06:00 PM on Tue, 27 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Christian County Schools
Stadium of Champions
9503 Eagle Way BypassHopkinsville, Kentucky