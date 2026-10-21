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Christian County Public Schools Trunk or Treat

Christian County Public Schools Trunk or Treat

Join Us for Trunk or Treat!
Get ready for an evening of Candy & Family Fun with Christian County Public Schools! Bring the whole family out to celebrate “The Power of One” together!
When: Tuesday, Oct. 27th at 4:30 PM
Where: Stadium of Champions (9503 Eagle Way)
Wear your favorite costumes, enjoy the festive atmosphere, and collect lots of sweet treats! We can’t wait to see you there!

Stadium of Champions
04:30 PM - 06:00 PM on Tue, 27 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Christian County Schools
Stadium of Champions
9503 Eagle Way Bypass
Hopkinsville, Kentucky