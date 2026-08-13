Christian County Relay for Life 2026

Relay for Life is a nonprofit dedicated to supporting local individuals fighting cancer and their families during the treatment and recovery process. The nonprofit provides funding for cancer research, rides to appointments, Hope Lodge stays and wigs for those undergoing chemotherapy. Last year’s campaign raised over $70,000, and over the past 33 years, Relay Committee Member Pam Futrell says they have raised over $3 million. The theme of this year’s fundraising campaign is “Wild for a Cure,”. Those interested in forming walking teams for the relay can call Futrell at 270-498-1778 or visit Christian County Relay for Life on Facebook.