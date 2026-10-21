Christian County Senior Citizens Center Fish Fry Fundraiser

The Christian County Senior Citizens, Inc. will have a Fish Fry fundraiser on Thursday, October 22, 2026 at the Christian County Senior Citizens Center. The proceeds from the fundraiser will be used to replace exercise equipment at the center.

If you chose to be a $250 and above sponsor, your name will be displayed on the event board and presented in all advertisements leading up to the fish fry.

If receptive to this request, make check payable to Christian County Aging Council and mail to 1402 W. 7th Street, Hopkinsville, KY 42240. If you need an invoice or additional information, call Darrell Gustafson at (270) 881-8244 or Kelly Martin at (270) 885-6428.

Note, Christian County Senior Citizens, Inc. is a 501(c)3 agency and donations are tax exempt through the EIN number-61-0714026

