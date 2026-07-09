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City of Mayfield Fireworks Spectacular

City of Mayfield Fireworks Spectacular

Join us for the City of Mayfield’s Fireworks Spectacular at the Mayfield-Graves County Ballpark on Sunday, July 12th, at 9 PM.

Tune in to WYMC Radio at 9 PM to hear a reading of the Declaration of Independence by local school children, teens, and adult community leaders and enjoy a program of patriotic music.

Mayfield-Graves County Ballpark
09:00 AM - 09:00 PM on Sun, 12 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

City of Mayfield
Mayfield-Graves County Ballpark
900 North 17th Street
Mayfield, Kentucky