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CNC Router Workshop

CNC Router Workshop

Instructor Luke Greenlee will cover everything from preparing your digital file to safely operating the machine, so you can confidently cut parts for furniture, signs, art, and more.
No experience needed and all materials provided.

Class is limited to 5 participants, so visit MAKERSPACE.BIGCARTEL.COM to sign up and reserve your spot!

Kentucky Movers and Makers
10:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 9 May 2026

Event Supported By

Kentucky Movers and Makers
270-825-8144
mtapp@westcentralky.com
https://www.kentuckymoversandmakers.com/
Kentucky Movers and Makers
130 North Seminary Street
Madisonville, Kentucky
https://www.kentuckymoversandmakers.com