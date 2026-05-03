CNC Router Workshop
CNC Router Workshop
Instructor Luke Greenlee will cover everything from preparing your digital file to safely operating the machine, so you can confidently cut parts for furniture, signs, art, and more.
No experience needed and all materials provided.
Class is limited to 5 participants, so visit MAKERSPACE.BIGCARTEL.COM to sign up and reserve your spot!
Kentucky Movers and Makers
10:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 9 May 2026
Event Supported By
Kentucky Movers and Makers
270-825-8144
mtapp@westcentralky.com
Kentucky Movers and Makers
130 North Seminary StreetMadisonville, Kentucky