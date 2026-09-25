Columbia Art House's BBQ Bourbon Bluegrass
Columbia Art House's BBQ Bourbon Bluegrass
This event will feature a signature bourbon drink, barbecue and fancy fixings, and a performance by the Louisville band Bourbon Revival. The event is designed to showcase the types of special events that will be hosted by the restored Columbia Art House in historic downtown Paducah.
The Grand Lodge
$85 per person
06:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Thu, 15 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Columbia Art House
Artist Group Info
darlene@paducahlife.com
The Grand Lodge
121 N. 5th StreetPaducah, Kentucky 42001
270-273-4079