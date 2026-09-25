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Columbia Art House's BBQ Bourbon Bluegrass

Columbia Art House's BBQ Bourbon Bluegrass

This event will feature a signature bourbon drink, barbecue and fancy fixings, and a performance by the Louisville band Bourbon Revival. The event is designed to showcase the types of special events that will be hosted by the restored Columbia Art House in historic downtown Paducah.

The Grand Lodge
$85 per person
06:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Thu, 15 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Columbia Art House
https://columbiaarthouse.org/

Artist Group Info

darlene@paducahlife.com
The Grand Lodge
121 N. 5th Street
Paducah, Kentucky 42001
270-273-4079