Crafting with the Hopkinsville Art Guild: Christmas Ornaments with Recycled Jewelry
Crafting with the Hopkinsville Art Guild: Christmas Ornaments with Recycled Jewelry
Make a Christmas Ornament using recycled jewelry and design ornaments for the Wonderfully Made Workshop participants to finish at a later date.
Adults Only- Register by November 18th at www.hopkinsvilleartguild.org
War Memorial Building
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 21 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Hopkinsville Art Guild
270-962-7307
War Memorial Building
1202 S. Virginia StreetHopkinsville, Kentucky
270-887-6571