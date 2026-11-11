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Crafting with the Hopkinsville Art Guild: Christmas Ornaments with Recycled Jewelry

Crafting with the Hopkinsville Art Guild: Christmas Ornaments with Recycled Jewelry

Make a Christmas Ornament using recycled jewelry and design ornaments for the Wonderfully Made Workshop participants to finish at a later date.

Adults Only- Register by November 18th at www.hopkinsvilleartguild.org

War Memorial Building
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 21 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Hopkinsville Art Guild
270-962-7307
https://hopkinsvilleartguild.org/
War Memorial Building
1202 S. Virginia Street
Hopkinsville, Kentucky
270-887-6571