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Crafting with the Hopkinsville Art Guild: Fabric Christmas Ornaments

Crafting with the Hopkinsville Art Guild: Fabric Christmas Ornaments

Come make a “no-sew” fabric Christmas ornament to take home. All supplies will be provided at this free adult event.

Adults only- register online by November 18th at www.hopkinsvilleartguild.org

War Memorial Building
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 21 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Hopkinsville Art Guild
270-962-7307
https://hopkinsvilleartguild.org/
War Memorial Building
1202 S. Virginia Street
Hopkinsville, Kentucky
270-887-6571