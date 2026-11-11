Crafting with the Hopkinsville Art Guild: Fabric Christmas Ornaments
Crafting with the Hopkinsville Art Guild: Fabric Christmas Ornaments
Come make a “no-sew” fabric Christmas ornament to take home. All supplies will be provided at this free adult event.
Adults only- register online by November 18th at www.hopkinsvilleartguild.org
War Memorial Building
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 21 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Hopkinsville Art Guild
270-962-7307
War Memorial Building
1202 S. Virginia StreetHopkinsville, Kentucky
270-887-6571