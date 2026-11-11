Crafting with the Hopkinsville Art Guild: Make Christmas Gnomes
Crafting with the Hopkinsville Art Guild: Make Christmas Gnomes
Anita will have all you need to make your own Christmas Gnome to take with you. This is free because of our generous sponsors.
Register online by November 18th at www.hopkinsvilleartguild.org
War Memorial Building
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Fri, 20 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Hopkinsville Art Guild
270-962-7307
War Memorial Building
1202 S. Virginia StreetHopkinsville, Kentucky
270-887-6571