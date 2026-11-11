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Crafting with the Hopkinsville Art Guild: Make Christmas Gnomes

Crafting with the Hopkinsville Art Guild: Make Christmas Gnomes

Anita will have all you need to make your own Christmas Gnome to take with you. This is free because of our generous sponsors.

Register online by November 18th at www.hopkinsvilleartguild.org

War Memorial Building
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Fri, 20 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Hopkinsville Art Guild
270-962-7307
https://hopkinsvilleartguild.org/
War Memorial Building
1202 S. Virginia Street
Hopkinsville, Kentucky
270-887-6571