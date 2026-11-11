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Crafting with the Hopkinsville Art Guild: Paint a Christmas Scene

Crafting with the Hopkinsville Art Guild: Paint a Christmas Scene

Have fun with this free acrylic painting class for beginners. It is free and all supplies provided thanks to our generous sponsors.

Register online by November 18th at www.hopkinsvilleartguild.org

War Memorial Building
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Fri, 20 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Hopkinsville Art Guild
270-962-7307
https://hopkinsvilleartguild.org/
War Memorial Building
1202 S. Virginia Street
Hopkinsville, Kentucky
270-887-6571