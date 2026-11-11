Crafting with the Hopkinsville Art Guild: Paint a Christmas Scene
Crafting with the Hopkinsville Art Guild: Paint a Christmas Scene
Have fun with this free acrylic painting class for beginners. It is free and all supplies provided thanks to our generous sponsors.
Register online by November 18th at www.hopkinsvilleartguild.org
War Memorial Building
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Fri, 20 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Hopkinsville Art Guild
270-962-7307
War Memorial Building
1202 S. Virginia StreetHopkinsville, Kentucky
270-887-6571