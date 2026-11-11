Create Princeton Mural Reveal

You're Invited!

Come celebrate the unveiling of our community mural! Join us for a special ribbon cutting as we officially reveal this beautiful addition to our community.

Following the ribbon cutting, we invite everyone to stay for a reception honoring the talented artists who brought this vision to life. It’s a wonderful opportunity to meet the artists, show your appreciation, and celebrate the creativity and community spirit behind this project.

We hope you’ll join us for this special occasion! Let's celebrate the art, the artists, and the community that made it possible!

