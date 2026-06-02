Discovery Park of America Antique Tractor Show

Antique Tractor Show

June 5–6, 2026

Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: Discovery Park Grounds and Simmons Bank Ag Center

Gather with friends to explore the history of mechanized agriculture at the Antique Tractor Show at Discovery Park of America. This annual event returns earlier in 2026, inviting tractor enthusiasts and guests of all ages to experience a one-of-a-kind showcase of vintage machinery from across the United States.

Participants will display beautifully restored and collectible tractors across the park grounds, offering guests an up-close look at the evolution of farming technology. Visitors can meet collectors, hear the stories behind these historic machines and enjoy a tractor obstacle course focused on the impact of mechanization on agriculture. The event concludes Saturday with a lively tractor parade at 2 p.m., where guests can line the road and cheer on their favorites before exploring the Simmons Bank Ag Center and surrounding exhibits.

You will discover:

The evolution of mechanized agriculture through vintage tractors

Stories and insights from collectors across the country

A tractor obstacle course highlighting farming mechanics

A festive tractor parade featuring award-winning entries