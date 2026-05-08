Discovery Park of America Beyond the Brush – Dinosaur Silhouette Family Night

Friday, May 8, 2026

6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Location: Dinosaur Hall

Enjoy an evening of creativity and family fun at Beyond the Brush – Dinosaur Silhouette Family Night. This instructor-led experience invites guests of all ages to unwind, connect and explore their artistic side in a unique, prehistoric-inspired setting.

Participants will receive step-by-step instruction on a variety of painting techniques as they create their own dinosaur silhouette masterpiece. The class is designed for all skill levels and offers a welcoming atmosphere enhanced by live piano music. Guests will also enjoy complimentary snacks, including cookies, soda and bottled water, making it a memorable and engaging experience for families and individuals alike.

You will discover:

Step-by-step painting techniques for all ages and skill levels

How to create a dinosaur silhouette artwork

Creative expression in a relaxed, guided environment

A fun evening with live music and refreshments

This event is part of Discovery Park’s creative arts programming, which offers hands-on experiences that blend education, creativity and entertainment for guests of all ages.

Admission is $25 per ticket for non-members and $15 for members. Space is limited and advance registration is encouraged.