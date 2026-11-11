Discovery Park of America Beyond the Brush: Holiday Door Hanger

Location: Reelfoot Room

Get into the holiday spirit with Beyond the Brush: Holiday Door Hanger, a festive painting class for adults ages 21 and older. Create a custom wood door hanger to welcome the Christmas season and add a personal touch to your holiday decor. The class takes place on the same evening as the official kickoff of Discovery Park of America’s Let It Glow Light Show.

Before the class, guests can join the Let It Glow Kick Off celebration at 5 p.m., featuring holiday music, live performances, a special visit from Santa Claus and a lighting ceremony countdown. Then, bring friends, enjoy festive music, and paint a holiday decoration to display at home. No painting experience is necessary, and beginners are welcome. Wine and snacks will be served during the class.

