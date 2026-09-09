Discovery Park of America Beyond the Brush: Watercolor Sunsets in the Tower

Friday, Sept. 11, 2026

6:30-8:30 p.m.

Location: Cooper Tower

Experience a breathtaking sunset from the Cooper Tower while creating your own watercolor masterpiece during Beyond the Brush. This relaxing evening is designed for adults ages 21 and older, and no prior watercolor experience is necessary. Whether you are an experienced artist or a beginner, this is an opportunity to enjoy an unforgettable view while exploring your creativity.

Guests will paint a beautiful sunset inspired by the surrounding landscape while enjoying live music, a charcuterie board, sweets, wine, soda and water. With limited spots available, this intimate evening offers a chance to slow down, enjoy the view and create something to take home.

You will discover:

How to create a watercolor sunset inspired by the landscape

Beginner-friendly watercolor techniques

A relaxing evening of art, music and conversation

A memorable sunset experience from the Tower

This event is for adults ages 21 and older. Space is limited, and pre-registration is required.

Tickets are $25 for non-members and $15 for members. Not a member? Become a member today.