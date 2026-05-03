Discovery Park of America Cardboard Boat Regatta

Set Sail Across the South Lake!

Our Annual Cardboard Boat Regatta will take place on Sat., May 9, 2026. Start making your plans now for this exciting race on the South Lake at Discovery Park. This is a great way for STEM/STEAM clubs, students, businesses and more to sharpen skills in designing and building boats for the ultimate test in the water. All Scouts in uniform receive FREE admission

Boats can only be made out of cardboard and duct tape – nothing more. Need inspiration? Check out this video from a few years ago and a list of Do’s and Dont’s to consider while building your boat.

Free cardboard will be available to be picked up at Discovery Park. Please email John Watkins at jwatkins@discoveryparkofamerica.com to schedule a time for pickup.

The Cardboard Boat Regatta is FREE for all spectators. Guests should enter at the Train Depot gate.

Registration

Registration is free for student teams (ages 12-18).

Registration for all other teams (adults and adult/youth) is $25 through May 3, 2026, and $35 from May 4, 2026, until race day.

Instant Cardboard Boat Regatta

In addition to the adult and youth race, there will also be an instant cardboard boat regatta where teams build their boats on-site the day of. This event is designed for those who want to challenge themselves with a same-day build in addition to their regular boat or for those who prefer to compete without the time commitment of designing a boat beforehand. Teams will have from 9-10:30 a.m. to complete their boat before the captain’s meeting.

The Instant Cardboard Boat Regatta registration fee is $15 if you are not part of a student team and will not participate in any other category.

Only materials provided by Discovery Park may be used to complete the build, including:

Cardboard

Box cutters

Duct tape

Plastic wrap