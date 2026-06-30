Discovery Park of America: Celebrating 250 Years of Independence

Join Discovery Park of America in Commemorating America250

As the nation prepares to mark the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, Discovery Park of America invites you to be part of a once-in-a-generation celebration.

This project is funded in part by a Tennessee America 250 Grant from the Tennessee Commission for the United States Semiquincentennial. Through this statewide initiative, Tennessee communities are working together to honor the state’s role in shaping the nation’s history and future.

Through special exhibits, performances and community programming, Discovery Park will highlight the people, stories and spirit that have defined our state and our country. This yearlong celebration is part of America250, a national initiative recognizing 250 years of independence and progress. Discovery Park’s programming reflects Tennessee’s theme — “The Original Frontier” — and showcases our state’s deep roots in faith, innovation, agriculture and the arts.

Celebrate America 250 for Just $10 on July 3-4

Guests can enjoy admission to Discovery Park for $10 on July 3-4 during the museum’s America 250 Independence Weekend celebration. Discounted tickets must be purchased and redeemed at the gate and are not available online.

Independence Day Celebration

July 3–4, 2026

Celebrate freedom at Discovery Park’s biggest patriotic event of the year!

$10 General Admission and extended hours until 7 p.m. on July 3-4

The final night of Rhythm on the Rails on Friday, July 3

Live concert by Hope MacGregor followed by headliner performer Mo Pitney, a nationally recognized country artist, FREE admission

Living history demonstrations, reenactors, craftspeople and costumed performers bringing Tennessee’s story to life across the 50-acre heritage park

Interactive scavenger hunt led by costumed actors, featuring immersive living-history storytelling and hands-on challenges for all ages

Showcase of Student Creative Arts Contest finalists in partnership with Obion County, Union City and Lake County Schools, featuring patriotic works displayed throughout the weekend

Fireworks promotion in partnership with the City of Union City at the Obion County Fairgrounds on Saturday, July 4

This event blends art, music and storytelling for a family-friendly experience that celebrates the enduring values of freedom, faith and community.

Schedule of Events

Friday, July 3

11-11:30 a.m. | 52nd Regimental String Band perform | Liberty Hall Steps

12-12:20 p.m. | Eagle Riders Presentation: 13 Folds of the Flag | Freedom Square near Vietnam Memorial Monument

12:30-1:30 p.m. | Patriotic Sing-Along and Group Reading of the Declaration of Independence | Chapel

2-2:30 p.m. | Art Show Award Ceremony | Art Hall

2:30-3:30 p.m. | Conversation with James C. Harding, America’s Most-decorated Living Veteran | Military Gallery

3:45-4:15 p.m. | Conversation with Weston Watts, third-generation West Tennessee family entertainment entrepreneur who has reopened the Strand Theatre of Tiptonville, Tennessee | Military Gallery

5-6:30 p.m. | Historical Reenactor Academy | Chapel Lawn

5-9:30 p.m. | FREE Rhythm on the Rails concert featuring Mo Pitney | Train Depot Lawn

Saturday, July 4

12:30-1 p.m. | Living Historians “Rally for Liberty” | Freedom Square

1-1:20 p.m. | Eagle Riders Presentation: 13 Folds of the Flag | Freedom Square near Vietnam Memorial Monument

1:30-2 p.m. | Group Reading of Declaration of Independence | Liberty Hall

2-2:15 p.m. | Ringing of Liberty Bell | Liberty Hall

2:15-3 p.m. | Tea Party Reenactment and Living Historian Battle | Freedom Square and South Bridge

Friday-All Day

American Flag, Declaration of Independence and U.S. Constitution giveaways while supplies last | Liberty Hall

Vendors | Freedom Square

Living Historians | Freedom Square

Scavenger Hunt with costumed actors | Liberty Hall

Signing of the U.S. Constitution | Liberty Hall