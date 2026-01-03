Discovery Park of America Crafts & Cocktails – Hammered Leaf and Flower Prints

Saturday, June 6, 2026

6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Train Depot

Guests are invited to attend Crafts & Cocktails – Hammered Leaf and Flower Prints, a creative evening designed for adults to unwind while exploring hands-on art inspired by nature. This unique workshop combines relaxation, creativity and the beauty of the outdoors for an engaging social experience.

Participants will learn how to extract vibrant colors from leaves and flowers by pounding them into stunning botanical prints. Guests can explore Heritage Park’s 50 acres to gather their own foliage and experiment with simple tools to create one-of-a-kind cards and artwork.

A charcuterie board and cocktails will be provided. In the event of inclement weather, the program will move to the Reelfoot Room, where flowers will be available.

You will discover:

Techniques for creating hammered leaf and flower prints

How to select foliage for vibrant, lasting color

Creative ways to design botanical cards and keepsakes

A fun, hands-on approach to art and stress relief

This program is part of an ongoing series of adult workshops that combine creativity, nature and social experiences in an interactive setting.

Admission is $25 for non-members and $15 for members.

This event is for adults ages 21 and older. Registration is required, and space is limited.