Discovery Park of America Crafts & Mocktails: Fall Gnome Wood Burning (Family-Friendly)

Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026

11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: Blacksmith Shop

Enjoy a family-friendly fall event at Crafts & Mocktails: Fall Gnome Wood Burning, a hands-on experience open to ages 10 and up. Gather with family and friends to create your own autumn gnome while enjoying seasonal refreshments and a fun, creative atmosphere.

Guests will learn wood-burning techniques and safety as they craft a gnome with their own unique design. Fall snacks will also be provided, making this a fun activity for the whole family.

You will discover:

- Basic wood-burning techniques

- Wood-burning safety tips

- How to create an aluminum gnome

- Seasonal snacks and refreshments

