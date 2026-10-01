Discovery Park of America Crafts & Mocktails: Fall Gnome Wood Burning (Family-Friendly)
Discovery Park of America Crafts & Mocktails: Fall Gnome Wood Burning (Family-Friendly)
Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026
11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Location: Blacksmith Shop
Enjoy a family-friendly fall event at Crafts & Mocktails: Fall Gnome Wood Burning, a hands-on experience open to ages 10 and up. Gather with family and friends to create your own autumn gnome while enjoying seasonal refreshments and a fun, creative atmosphere.
Guests will learn wood-burning techniques and safety as they craft a gnome with their own unique design. Fall snacks will also be provided, making this a fun activity for the whole family.
You will discover:
- Basic wood-burning techniques
- Wood-burning safety tips
- How to create an aluminum gnome
- Seasonal snacks and refreshments
Discovery Park of America
11:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Discovery Park of America
7318855455
info@discoveryparkofamerica.com
Discovery Park of America
830 Everett BlvdUnion City, Tennessee 38621
7318855455