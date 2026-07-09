Discovery Park of America Heritage Series – Basket Weaving

Saturday, July 11, 2026

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: LEC Room

Learn a timeless craft at Discovery Park of America during Heritage Series – Basket Weaving. Led by Fran Pierson of the West Tennessee Basket Guild, this hands-on class offers a chance to explore a skill passed down through generations.

Guests will receive step-by-step instruction to create a functional casserole basket, making the process approachable for beginners while still engaging for experienced crafters. Along the way, participants will gain an appreciation for the history and technique behind basket weaving.

You will discover:

Basic basket weaving techniques

How to shape and construct a casserole basket

The history and tradition of basket weaving

Tips for continuing the craft at home

The Heritage Series highlights traditional skills and crafts, connecting guests with hands-on learning experiences rooted in history and culture.

Tickets are $25 for non-members and $15 for members, and space is limited.