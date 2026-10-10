Discovery Park of America Homeschool Day
Discovery Park of America Homeschool Day
Discovery Park of America invites homeschool families to continue the 2026 Homeschool Day season with another hands-on learning experience designed specifically for students. Homeschool Days offer two convenient session options, giving families flexibility when planning their day.
October Theme:
Early Settlers
Examine the legacy of early explorers and frontiersmen like Christopher Columbus and David Crockett, then engage in meaningful, age-appropriate discussions about the Trail of Tears and its lasting impact on our world today.
Choose one session when registering:
Morning Session: 9 a.m. to noon
Please arrive no later than 8:45 a.m.Afternoon Session: 1-4 p.m.
Please arrive no later than 12:45 p.m.
Students will be grouped by age to create a more engaging and developmentally appropriate learning experience:
Ages 6–8
Ages 9–11
Ages 12–17