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Discovery Park of America Homeschool Day

Discovery Park of America Homeschool Day

Discovery Park of America invites homeschool families to continue the 2026 Homeschool Day season with another hands-on learning experience designed specifically for students. Homeschool Days offer two convenient session options, giving families flexibility when planning their day.

October Theme:
Early Settlers

Examine the legacy of early explorers and frontiersmen like Christopher Columbus and David Crockett, then engage in meaningful, age-appropriate discussions about the Trail of Tears and its lasting impact on our world today.

Choose one session when registering:

Morning Session: 9 a.m. to noon
Please arrive no later than 8:45 a.m.Afternoon Session: 1-4 p.m.
Please arrive no later than 12:45 p.m.

Students will be grouped by age to create a more engaging and developmentally appropriate learning experience:

Ages 6–8
Ages 9–11
Ages 12–17

Discovery Park of America
09:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Tue, 13 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Discovery Park of America
7318855455
info@discoveryparkofamerica.com
www.discoveryparkofamerica.com
Discovery Park of America
830 Everett Blvd
Union City, Tennessee 38621
7318855455