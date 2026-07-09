Discovery Park of America July Heritage Series: Leather Working

Saturday, July 18, 2026

10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Location: Craftsman Cabin

Guests are invited to attend Heritage Series – Leather Working, a hands-on workshop led by Randy Dilday that explores traditional craftsmanship and early North American culture. This interactive class offers participants the opportunity to learn practical skills while connecting with history.

Participants will learn about the history of North America’s original footwear while crafting their own pair of leather moccasins to take home. With all supplies and materials included, Randy Dilday will guide guests step by step through the process, making it accessible for beginners and experienced crafters alike.

Attendees are encouraged to select their preferred size in advance and reserve their spot early, as class space is limited. Please refer to the size chart below and email linciong@discoveryparkofamerica.com the size you prefer.

You will discover:

The history and cultural significance of moccasins

Techniques for working with leather materials

Step-by-step instruction to create wearable footwear

Hands-on experience in traditional craftsmanship

This program is part of the Heritage Series, an ongoing educational initiative that highlights traditional skills, artisan techniques and historical practices through immersive, instructor-led workshops.

Admission is $25 for non-members and $15 for members. Registration is required, and space is limited.

This event is brought to you by Discovery Park of America