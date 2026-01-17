Discovery Park of America Juneteenth Celebration

Discovering the meaning of freedom together

Join us on Saturday, June 20, 2026, as we celebrate black history and its cultural significance on this day that commemorates the end of slavery. Discover the sounds of freedom and tastes of resilience by engaging in informative presentations and impactful displays.

Juneteenth became a federal holiday in 2021 to commemorate the emancipation of enslaved African Americans in the United States. The name “Juneteenth” combines the words “June” and “nineteenth” and marks the day in 1865 when Union soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas, to announce that the Civil War had ended and all enslaved individuals were free.

You will discover:

The historical significance of Juneteenth and its origins in 1865

Live music and performances celebrating freedom and unity

Interactive dance experiences promoting wellness and empowerment

Inspiring voices and perspectives from community leaders and special guests

Schedule:

10:30 a.m. | DJAI B² celebratory background music playing

11:00 a.m. | Welcome and Opening Remarks

Introduction by Scott Williams, President & CEO of Discovery Park of America

Opening prayer

Introduction of Emcee: Kameron Echols

11:15 a.m. | Rhythm Nation Line Dance Group Performance and Lesson

Named after the Janet Jackson song this group is focused on providing a way to stay healthy, empower women, and reduce stress through dance.

11:45 a.m. | Discovery Park Community Choir Performance

Uplifting gospel songs celebrating freedom and unity

12:15 p.m. | NPHC Step Groups perform

Several groups from the University of Tennessee at Martin will showcase exciting step performances.

12:45 p.m. | Introduction of guest and Closing Remarks

Closing remarks for Juneteenth ceremony by Kameron Echols

Scott Williams introduces special guest Kenny McCloud

1:00 p.m. | Red Food Tasting

Enjoy traditional red foods honoring Juneteenth heritage.

2:00 p.m. | Live “Reelfoot Forward: A West Tennessee Podcast” Recording on stage in Dino Hall

Podcast guest Kenny McCloud interviewed by Scott Williams

We are excited to welcome the Discovery Park Community Choir back this year. Check out this video for a glimpse of the group performing at our 2025 Juneteenth event.