Discovery Park of America Launch Party for “Moments They Made: The Photography of Nonie and Verne Sabin”

Join Discovery Park of America for the launch party for Moments They Made: The Photography of Nonie and Verne Sabin.” The new permanent exhibit draws from thousands of images preserved by the Tennessee State Library and Archives. Enjoy early photographs of Reelfoot Lake, Union City and the surrounding area, many that have rarely, if ever, been seen by the public.

Included will be light regional hors d’oeuvres, a cash bar and live bluegrass music by Jargon.

This event is free with Discovery Park admission or membership.

