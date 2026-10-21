Discovery Park of America Launch Party for “Moments They Made: The Photography of Nonie and Verne Sabin”
Discovery Park of America Launch Party for “Moments They Made: The Photography of Nonie and Verne Sabin”
Join Discovery Park of America for the launch party for Moments They Made: The Photography of Nonie and Verne Sabin.” The new permanent exhibit draws from thousands of images preserved by the Tennessee State Library and Archives. Enjoy early photographs of Reelfoot Lake, Union City and the surrounding area, many that have rarely, if ever, been seen by the public.
Included will be light regional hors d’oeuvres, a cash bar and live bluegrass music by Jargon.
This event is free with Discovery Park admission or membership.
Discovery Park of America
03:30 PM - 05:00 PM on Fri, 23 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Discovery Park of America
7318855455
info@discoveryparkofamerica.com
Discovery Park of America
830 Everett BlvdUnion City, Tennessee 38621
7318855455