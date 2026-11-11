Discovery Park of America Let It Glow Light Show, Drive-Thru and Walk-Thru

Celebrate the holiday season at Discovery Park of America in style. Our “Let it Glow” Walk-thru and Drive-thru experiences are back, and they are bigger and brighter than ever. With double the size and lots of lights and decorations, it’s a holiday adventure you don’t want to miss. Bring your family and make this season unforgettable. “Let It Glow” is open 5-9 p.m. from Friday, Nov. 13-Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2026. Both are closed on Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.