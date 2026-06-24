Discovery Park of America Member Monday: Dino Dig Adventure

Hands-on fossil fun for Discovery Park members

Monday, June 29, 2026

12:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Location: Reelfoot Room and Dig Pit

Discovery Park members are invited to travel back in time during Member Monday – Paleontology Day, an exciting afternoon of hands-on fossil exploration and dinosaur discovery. This interactive program gives students and families the opportunity to learn about prehistoric life while creating their own take-home fossil keepsakes.

Participants will create their own dinosaur bones before joining a lesson focused on how paleontologists study and identify bones and fossils. After the lesson, guests will head to the dig pit to excavate fossils and uncover hidden discoveries. Each participant will also take home a piece of Coon Creek as a special reminder of the experience.