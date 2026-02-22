Discovery Park of America Member Monday: Space Day

An “Out of this World” Event for Discovery Park members

Monday, July 27, 2026

12:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Location: Discovery Center

Blast off into a day of creativity and exploration during Member Monday: Space Day at Discovery Park of America. Members are invited to celebrate the wonders of space through hands-on activities that encourage imagination, teamwork and curiosity about the universe around us.

Guests will create their own planets, work together in groups to design a complete solar system and make a 3D star craft to take home. During each lesson time, one participant will have the chance to win a $10 Discovery Park gift card coupon, redeemable at the Front Ticket Counter.

You will discover:

How to design and create your own planet

How planets work together as part of a solar system

A hands-on craft project to create a 3D star

New ways to explore space through creativity and teamwork.

Lessons and activities will begin in the Reelfoot Room at the following times:

12:30 p.m.

2 p.m.

3:30 p.m.

Member Monday is a special program series created exclusively for Discovery Park members, offering engaging activities and unique learning experiences throughout the year. Each event provides members with opportunities to connect, create and discover something new together.