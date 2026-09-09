Discovery Park of America Pediatric Day

Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Connecting Families with Pediatric Resources

Discovery Park of America and Pediatric Place of Union City are partnering to provide information about a wealth of resources and services available to children in this area.

Vendors and community organizations will be located throughout the park, offering information, interactive activities and family-friendly experiences. Children who collect a sticker from each participating organization on their event passport will receive a prize.

New this year, Dino Hall will feature a demonstration stage where participating organizations will present activities and educational demonstrations throughout the event. A stage schedule will be announced at a later date.

You will discover:

Local pediatric health and wellness resources

Educational programs and child development services

Interactive activities designed for kids and families

Community organizations focused on supporting children

Pediatric Day is part of Discovery Park of America’s commitment to community outreach and education, connecting families with tools and resources that promote healthy, thriving lives for children across the region.

