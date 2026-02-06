Discovery Park of America Pollinator Day 2026

Friday, June 19, 2026

Noon to 4 p.m.

Location: Greenhouses and Heritage Garden

Did you know every third bite of food you eat is thanks to a pollinator? Join us for Pollinator Day and enjoy a day of hands-on discovery as we celebrate the birds, bees and butterflies that power our planet.

Explore the Greenhouses and Heritage Garden to learn which insects are essential to vegetable plants and flowers. Guests will experience interactive activities, meet local experts and gain practical knowledge on how to support pollinators in their own backyard.

You will discover:

How to start your own pollinator-friendly garden with a Discovery Park seed packet

How to identify pollinators while searching for them across the grounds

How to protect pollinators and support their habitats at home

How pollinators contribute to healthy ecosystems and food production

Pollinator Day is part of Discovery Park’s educational programming, offering hands-on experiences that connect guests with nature, conservation and science.

This event is free with Discovery Park admission or membership.