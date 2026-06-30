Discovery Park of America Reenactor Academy

Friday, July 3, 2026

5 to 6:30 p.m.

Location: Chapel Lawn

Step into the world of living history during Reenactor Academy, an informative and engaging program designed for anyone interested in historical reenactment. Led by JC Stahlman and fellow living historians, this special event offers guests an inside look at the preparation, research and dedication that bring history to life.

Attendees will learn about the costumes, equipment and historical knowledge required for reenactment while gaining behind-the-scenes insight into the reenacting community. Guests will have the opportunity to interact with experienced living historians, ask questions and discover what it takes to accurately portray historical figures and events.

You will discover:

How reenactors research and portray historical figures

The importance of authentic costumes and gear

Behind-the-scenes insight into living history programs

Tips and resources for getting started in reenactment

Whether you’re interested in becoming a vendor or participating as a living historian, reenactor or demonstrator we’d love to have you! Click the button below to sign up.

