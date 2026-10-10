Discovery Park of America STEAM Festival
Discovery Park of America STEAM Festival
Friday, Oct. 16, 2026, and Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026
10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Location: Discovery Center and Heritage Park
Ready to challenge your mind?
Join Discovery Park of America for a weekend of hands-on science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics activities as part of the 2026 Tennessee STEAM Festival. As a featured event in the statewide festival, Discovery Park will offer activities designed to engage curious minds of all ages.
Guests will have opportunities to test their problem-solving skills, explore paleontology, learn about seismology and get a behind-the-scenes look at two of Discovery Park’s popular annual events.
Discovery Park of America
10:00 AM - 03:00 PM, every day through Oct 17, 2026.
Event Supported By
Discovery Park of America
7318855455
info@discoveryparkofamerica.com
Discovery Park of America
830 Everett BlvdUnion City, Tennessee 38621
7318855455