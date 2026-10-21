Discovery Park of America STEAM Saturday: Science and Art of Leaves
Discovery Park of America STEAM Saturday: Science and Art of Leaves
Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026
11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Location: Tennessee Room
Discover the science and creativity behind one of fall’s most colorful natural wonders during STEAM Saturday: Science and Art of Leaves. Guests can explore why leaves change color in the fall while creating their own leaf-inspired artwork.
Guests will learn about the science behind fall foliage and participate in three hands-on art stations. From sun art to mixed-media leaf impressions and leaf mosaics, there will be plenty of opportunities to turn nature into art.
You will discover:
The science behind changing leaf colors
How leaves can be used as artistic materials
Sun art using leaves
Mixed-media leaf impressions and leaf mosaics
STEAM Saturday combines science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics through engaging, hands-on activities designed to encourage curiosity, creativity and exploration.
STEAM Saturday is free with Discovery Park admission or membership.
Halloween at Discovery Park
All children 12 and younger in costume will receive free admission to Discovery Park on Saturday, Oct. 31, with a paid adult admission.