Discovery Park of America STEAM Saturday: Science and Art of Leaves

Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026

11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: Tennessee Room

Discover the science and creativity behind one of fall’s most colorful natural wonders during STEAM Saturday: Science and Art of Leaves. Guests can explore why leaves change color in the fall while creating their own leaf-inspired artwork.

Guests will learn about the science behind fall foliage and participate in three hands-on art stations. From sun art to mixed-media leaf impressions and leaf mosaics, there will be plenty of opportunities to turn nature into art.

You will discover:

The science behind changing leaf colors

How leaves can be used as artistic materials

Sun art using leaves

Mixed-media leaf impressions and leaf mosaics

STEAM Saturday combines science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics through engaging, hands-on activities designed to encourage curiosity, creativity and exploration.

STEAM Saturday is free with Discovery Park admission or membership.

Halloween at Discovery Park

All children 12 and younger in costume will receive free admission to Discovery Park on Saturday, Oct. 31, with a paid adult admission.