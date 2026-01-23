Doran Arboretum Watermelon Bust

Join the Friends of the Arboretum Board for the 15th Annual Watermelon Bust on Thursday, July 16, from 6:00–8:00 p.m. at the Doran Arboretum! Bring your family and friends for an evening filled with free watermelon, fun games, and entertainment provided by the Murray State University Football Team. While you're here, we invite you to renew or become a Friends of the Arboretum member for just $35 per year. Your membership, along with facility rentals and generous donations, provides the financial support needed to maintain, enhance, and grow the Doran Arboretum for future generations. Come enjoy a fun summer evening, connect with your community, and help make a lasting difference.