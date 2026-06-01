Duke & Duchess of Paducah Foundation, Inc. Launch Celebration

You're invited to the Launch Celebration for the Duke & Duchess of Paducah Foundation, Inc. Join us Thursday, June 11, 4-6 p.m. at The 1857 Hotel Event Center. There is no charge to attend the event. Attendees are asked to register by June 5 at https://www.eventbrite.com/.../duke-duchess-of-paducah...

The trustees of the Duke & Duchess of Paducah Foundation, Inc. invite Duke and Duchess recipients and community supporters to attend the Foundation’s launch celebration. Over the past year, Mayor George P. Bray, in partnership with the City of Paducah and a group of engaged citizens, has developed the Duke & Duchess of Paducah Foundation, Inc., a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing charitable support for the community.

The launch celebration will be Thursday, June 11 from 4 until 6 p.m. at The 1857 Hotel Event Center, 210 Kentucky Avenue. Attendees will learn about the Foundation’s development and mission, hear about prominent Duke and Duchess recipients, and discover donation opportunities to support the organization. Guests also will enjoy music by The River Dust Duo, appetizers provided by Fresh Foodies, and networking with fellow Dukes and Duchesses and community supporters.

