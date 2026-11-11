East 7th Street Stroll

Join the museum and local preservationist Grace Abernethy for a free guided walking tour of Hopkinsville’s East 7th Street Historic District, one of the city’s five National Register-recognized historic districts.

Half the homes that once stood in this historic district are gone – however, what’s left is small but mighty! Enjoy the beautiful fall foliage and stunning architecture of East 7th Street’s historic spaces as the route loops around the district. The tour will begin at Virginia Park on the corner of East 9th and Campbell Streets.

This event follows a federal historic preservation grant the city received earlier this year, allowing the museum to administer updated surveys on the city’s historic districts and help preserve records of historically significant buildings and neighborhoods.

Tickets are available online on Zeffy or at the Pennyroyal Area Museum. For more information, contact the museum at (270) 887-4270.

