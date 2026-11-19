A streamlined, freewheeling American adaptation of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol that sends Scrooge from his childhood in England (at the Burberry Academy for Unloved Boys) to America to make his fortune, after being spurned by the love of his life. This Scrooge riffs on the classic story with local references, irreverent humor, homemade magic, and lightning-fast quick changes that astound and delight. The joy of the show is watching a talented funny cast of five navigate all the lunacy