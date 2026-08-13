Educators Day Out at Discovery Park

Saturday, Aug. 22, 2026

9 a.m.-noon

Location: Discovery Center

Educators are invited to discover how Discovery Park of America can support meaningful, curriculum-connected learning experiences for students. Join members of the museum’s leadership and education team for an exclusive morning highlighting educational programs, field trip planning resources and opportunities available to schools.

Guests will hear from the CEO and education staff about the museum’s collaborative planning process, free field trip funding opportunities and ways Discovery Park creates memorable, hands-on learning experiences for students of all ages. After the presentation, attendees are invited to tour the 100,000-square-foot museum and 50-acre heritage park to explore STEM, history and cultural programs firsthand. As a thank-you for attending, educators are welcome to bring their families to enjoy the museum for the remainder of the day at no additional cost.

You will discover:

Free field trip funding opportunities

Resources and support for planning school visits

Interactive STEM, history and cultural experiences throughout the museum and heritage park

This special event is designed to help school leaders learn how Discovery Park of America partners with educators to create engaging, educational experiences that extend learning beyond the classroom.

This event is free with advance registration for educators.

This event is brought to you by Discovery Park of America.

