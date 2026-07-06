Empty Bowls of Paducah Throw-a-Thon

The Empty Bowls Paducah Build-A-Thon brings community volunteers together to help create the handmade ceramic bowls used for the annual Empty Bowls fundraiser. Working alongside local potters, volunteers of all skill levels assist in making bowls that symbolize the fight against hunger in our community.

The finished bowls will be featured at the Empty Bowls Paducah main event on August 22, where guests will enjoy food donated by local restaurants and take home a handcrafted bowl as a reminder of the ongoing need to address food insecurity.

Learn more at https://emptybowlspaducah.com/.